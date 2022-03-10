Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 66,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,936 shares.The stock last traded at $54.79 and had previously closed at $54.31.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 78.81%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

