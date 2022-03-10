Reviewing Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27%

This table compares easyJet and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $2.00 billion N/A -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.15 -$102.00 million ($0.52) -20.96

Frontier Group has higher revenue and earnings than easyJet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for easyJet and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

easyJet currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.22%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 95.97%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than easyJet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Group beats easyJet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

