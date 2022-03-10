Reviewing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -14.16% -12.56% Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

QuantumScape has a beta of 9.17, meaning that its stock price is 817% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QuantumScape and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sunrun 0 0 18 0 3.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 96.13%. Sunrun has a consensus target price of $64.88, suggesting a potential upside of 109.00%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Sunrun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.61) -26.25 Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.02 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -77.60

QuantumScape has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sunrun beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

