Reviewing WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Grid Dynamics -3.64% 12.30% 10.80%

9.1% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

WaveDancer has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WaveDancer and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A Grid Dynamics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 114.03%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WaveDancer and Grid Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $13.90 million 4.50 $410,000.00 $0.04 115.78 Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 3.50 -$7.70 million ($0.13) -87.15

WaveDancer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WaveDancer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WaveDancer beats Grid Dynamics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WaveDancer Company Profile (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

