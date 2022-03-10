Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Acquires 103,005 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 103,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,894,261.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder bought 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,772.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder bought 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder bought 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of RVMD opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,181 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 2,060,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

