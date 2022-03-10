RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other RF Industries news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the third quarter worth $382,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $870,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

