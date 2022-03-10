Richard A. Higginbotham Purchases 2,000 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

