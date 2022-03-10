Richard Gibbs Purchases 200,000 Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Gibbs bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,205.45).
Shares of LON FTC opened at GBX 9.98 ($0.13) on Thursday. Filtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The stock has a market cap of £21.43 million and a P/E ratio of 24.95.
