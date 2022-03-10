Richard Gibbs Purchases 200,000 Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Gibbs bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,205.45).

Shares of LON FTC opened at GBX 9.98 ($0.13) on Thursday. Filtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The stock has a market cap of £21.43 million and a P/E ratio of 24.95.

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

