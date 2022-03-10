RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Trading 1.8% Higher

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81. 250,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 795,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

