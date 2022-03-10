RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Trading 1.8% Higher

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81. 250,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 795,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%.
About RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)
RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.