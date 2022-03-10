Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 98.8% in February

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 5,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
