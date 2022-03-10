Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 98.8% in February

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 5,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

