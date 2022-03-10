Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 5,948 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,389. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.93 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

