Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $203,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,680,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

