Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 197 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $9.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $519.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,714. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.13.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

