Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 248,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 154,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 52,286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $45.47. 16,960,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,877,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

