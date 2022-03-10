Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 696.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Prologis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $150.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.60 and a 12-month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

