Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Celestica worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Celestica by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Celestica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.