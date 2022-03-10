Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Diageo by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.78. 15,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $163.41 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

