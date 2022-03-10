Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after acquiring an additional 330,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,664,000 after acquiring an additional 203,261 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,779. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.49 and a 200-day moving average of $160.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.