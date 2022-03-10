Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,806 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Robert Half International by 190.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

