Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,623,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633,223. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,352. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

