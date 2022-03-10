Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 97 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,189. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

