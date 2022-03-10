Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 120,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 75,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.