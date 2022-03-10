RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,203,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 7,039,132 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.51.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.