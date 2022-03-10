RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,203,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 7,039,132 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 94,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,475 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

