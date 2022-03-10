Robert Blumofe Sells 8,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AKAM stock opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.29 and a one year high of $120.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

