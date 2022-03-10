Robert J. Clark Sells 10,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AR stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $27.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.
