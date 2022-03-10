Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 8.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.51. Approximately 211,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,798,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

