ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.79

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91.
About ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)
ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.
