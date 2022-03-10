Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) PT Lowered to $11.00 at JMP Securities

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 114.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Rover Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $165,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.