Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Textainer Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Textainer Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 97,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Textainer Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGH opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

