Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$311.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$295.00 to C$311.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CJT. Scotiabank lowered Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$222.18.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$149.50 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 56.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$174.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

