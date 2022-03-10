Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,693 shares of company stock valued at $518,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

