Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 99,690 Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SXUS)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SXUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,321,000.

Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58. Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

