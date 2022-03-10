Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFE. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 485.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 157,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 438,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 196.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 554.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 44,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.47. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

New Fortress Energy Profile (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.