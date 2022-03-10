Royal Bank of Canada Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,343.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $193.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.31. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.02 and a 12-month high of $218.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

