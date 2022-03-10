Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $74.12

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.12, but opened at $77.96. Ryanair shares last traded at $76.83, with a volume of 8,763 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,255,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,638,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $30,945,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237,115 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

