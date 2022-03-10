Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

SB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $524.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

