Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $85.41 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.