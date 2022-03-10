Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25. Samsara has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

