Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.87

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €87.87 ($95.51) and traded as high as €90.09 ($97.92). Sanofi shares last traded at €87.81 ($95.45), with a volume of 3,650,669 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.00 ($114.13).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.89.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

