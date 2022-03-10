Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.05

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and traded as high as $24.71. Saputo shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 6,742 shares.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

