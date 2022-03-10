Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.15

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.15 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 139.75 ($1.83). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 195,184 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.29. The firm has a market cap of £83.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.50.

About Sareum (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

