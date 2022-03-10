Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.15

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.15 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 139.75 ($1.83). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 195,184 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.29. The firm has a market cap of £83.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.50.
About Sareum (LON:SAR)
Further Reading
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.