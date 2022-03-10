Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.33. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 114,549 shares changing hands.
STSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.22.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
