Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.33. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 114,549 shares changing hands.

STSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

