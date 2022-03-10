Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading Down 0.5%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scentre Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.
Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.
