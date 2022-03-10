Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,479 Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colicity by 466.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 933,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Colicity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colicity by 8.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,624 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Colicity by 284.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 769,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colicity by 101.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 766,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 385,505 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLI opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

