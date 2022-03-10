Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PetIQ by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $641.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,083 shares of company stock worth $363,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

