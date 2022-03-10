Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 931.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

