Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 23,029 Shares of G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) by 230.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in G&P Acquisition were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAPA. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 113,349 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 437,003 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G&P Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GAPA stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.