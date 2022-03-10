Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

