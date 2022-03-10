Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500,963 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after acquiring an additional 216,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $68.64. 3,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

