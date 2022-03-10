Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 507.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,687 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

